KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attack SAC convoy as more troops arrive in Kachin fronts

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 14 trucks convoy at Mung Lai Hka bridge on June 9 at 10:10 a.m. The convoy carrying about 40 SAC soldiers and military supplies were travelling from 142nd LIB base at Daw Hpum Yang to Laja Yang when they encountered KIA’s attack.

In Kutkai township, KIA’s 39th Mobile Battalion ambushed SAC troops marching on foot near Kutkai on the same day at 3:00 p.m.

About 100 SAC troops from 88th LID arrived in Shwe Bon Tha and about 60 SAC soldiers from 99th LID arrived in Na Win. Despite KIA’s attacks, SAC troops continue to arrive to reinforce its bases at Num Lang, Myo Tit, Loi Jaw Bum and Daw Hpum Tang, reported KIA sources.