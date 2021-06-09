KIA troops attack SAC ships at Bo Kone and Shwegu Lay

KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked two ships carrying SAC soldiers and military supplies with rockets at Bo Kone and Shwegu Lay on June 8 at 12:50 p.m. The two ships were traveling from Katha to Shwegu. According to KIA sources, one ship was reportedly hit by the rocket fire.

In Momauk township, KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 5 convoy trucks with grenade launchers at Laja Yang bridge on June 8 at 9 a.m. The military convoy was traveling from Daw Hpum Yang towards Myitkyina, said KIA sources.

On the same day, KIA’s 25th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 142nd LIB base at Daw Hpum Yang with grenade launchers at around 8:45 a.m. KIA’s 25th Battalion troops ambushed SAC troops again on the way between Man Sai and Loi Mawk at around 1:05 p.m.