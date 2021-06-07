KIA’s 4th Battalion troops encounter SAC troops at Wa Garawt Bum

KIA’s 4th Battalion troops and about 100 SAC soldiers encountered at the base of Wa Garawt Bum, located between A Ye Hka Hku and Npup Hka in Njang Yang township on June 6 at 7:35 am. SAC troops were stationed at Ya Krung and came out from that village when they encountered KIA troops. SAC troops based at Tang Hpre fired 8 rounds of 105 mm howitzers and Gwi Htau-based SAC troops fired multiple 120 mm mortar rounds on KIA positions during the battle, reported KIA sources.

In Momauk township, KIA’s 25th Battalion troops launched an attack on about 60 soldiers from SAC’s 438th LIR returning to their base at Num Lang from Ta Li, Nawng Ing on June 6 at 3 p.m.