Battle rages near Num Lang

Battle rages between KIA’s 19th Mobile Battalion troops and SAC troops at Loi Jaw junction near Num Lang in Momauk township beginning early June 7 morning. The battle began as KIA troops attacked SAC’s military convoy near Loi Jaw junction. At around 10 a.m., SAC troops fired multiple mortar rounds on KIA positions and around Loi Jaw hill.

According to KIA sources, a convoy of 15 military trucks arrived to SAC’s 438th LIR base at Num Lang from Bhamo on June 6. Each truck carried 4 or 5 soldiers and military supplies.

On the same day in Kunlong township, Kokang MNDAA troops and SAC troops fought a series of battles at Nam Lawk Pa and Na Ti.