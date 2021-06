Two IDPs from PLN IDP camp have been arrested and detained by SAC soldiers from 29th LIB and 37th LIB on June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Labang Ah Le Pa (48) and Nding La (58) from PLN IDP camp went back to take care of their domestic animals and houses in Sani Tu Yang village when they encountered SAC soldiers and being arrested for no reasons.

KIA’s 4th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought in a series of battles for 2 consecutive days around that area.