Skirmishes rage in Sumprabum, KIA attacks Mung Wi Tactical Command base

A battle took place between KIA’s 4th Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 29th LIB and 37th LIB troops at Ya Krung in Sumprabum township on June 4 at 5:40 a.m. The two sides encountered on the previous day near 7-mile on June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

In Nampaka township, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s Mung Wi Tactical Command base with mortars and grenade launchers on June 4 at 8:12 a.m.

In Shwegu township, a combine force of KIA’s 12th Battalion troops and Shwegu People Defense Force launched an attack on SAC’s Shwegu Police Station on the same day at 8 p.m.