KIA-SAC fighting rages as artillery shellings continue

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops and SAC troops encountered at a hill near Daw Hpum Yang on June 3 at 10 a.m. SAC’s Hkang Kai Bum-based 142nd LIB troops fired 8 rounds of 105 mm howitzers on KIA’s 19th Battalion positions at 11 a.m.

SAC’s Momauk-based 437th LIR fired 3 rounds of 122 mm howitzers on KIA’s 5th Brigade positions on June 2 at 11 p.m.

In Hpakant township, SAC troops based at Ginsi Tactical Command fired 4 rounds of 105 mm howitzers around Myit Hkrum village, Min Maw and Ye Sha Maw on June 3 at 5:50 p.m.

In Mansi township, SAC troops based at Maji Gung Kaba fired 2 rounds of 105 mm howitzers on Hka U and Gat Rawn area on June 2 at 10:30 p.m.