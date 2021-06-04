SAC airstrikes hit a house killing a 43-year-old housewife in Daru village

SAC airstrikes hit a house in Daru village in Danai township killing a 43-year-old housewife on June 3 at 12:20 p.m.

The house hit by SAC’s airstrikes belongs to U Maung Lwin and Daw Nay Naing Moe. Daw Nay Naing Moe (43) was hit by bomb shells and killed immediately, reported a local source. A gold shop owned by U Than Htut was also hit and damaged by the airstrikes.

Two SAC fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Daru village for 2 consecutive days. According to KIA frontline reports, at least 16 bombs were dropped from 2 fighter jets in 2 airstrikes on June 3 at 12:10 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.