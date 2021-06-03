SAC airstrikes on Daru village as ground battle rages

Two SAC’s fighter jets dropped at least 10 bombs on Daru village in Danai township on June 2 at 5:30 p.m. A school house in Dara village’s primary school compound was hit by the airstrikes.

On the same day, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops and about 40 soldiers from SAC’s 229th LIB fought near Daru village beginning 2:30 p.m. KIA sources said SAC’s 229th LIB troops fired 6 rounds of 60 mm mortars into Daru village during the fighting. Similarly, SAC’s 260 LIB troops based near Daru village fired 5 rounds of 81 mm mortars on Daru village’s jetty.

Many Daru villagers fled their homes in 2017 during the fighting between KIA and Burma Army at that time.

In Putao township, KIA’s 7th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s facilities at Putao Airport with rockets on June 1 at 2:30 a.m.