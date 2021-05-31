Battles rage in Momauk, Putao, Hpakant and Monyin townships

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops and about 150 SAC soldiers from 142nd LIB encountered at Pan Tsun junction in Momauk township on May 30 at 6:10 a.m. SAC soldiers later approached KIA’s Pan Tsun post and the two sides exchanged mortar fires. During the battle, SAC troops based at Hkang Kai Bum fired multiple 105 howitzer rounds on KIA positions. Similarly, SAC’s Daw Hpum Yang-based 142nd LIB troops fired 4 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA’s 19th Battalion positions at 2:20 p.m.

On the same day at 00:45 a.m, KIA’s 26th Battalion troops attacked Na Mawn Pyitutsits base, located approximately 5.5 kilometers south of Indawgyi lake. Pyitutsits leader Soe Paing and 4 others were reportedly injured during the fighting. SAC troops based at Na Mawn microwave station and Lung Tung later reinforced Pyitutsits.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 116th LIR base at Lung Hkang on May 30 at 7 a.m.

In Putao township, KIA’s 7th Battalion troops attacked about 40 SAC troops from 46th LIB and 138th LIB near Tang Ja village on May 30 at 11:30 a.m.

KIA’s 5th Battalion troops attacked 2 SAC’s military trucks with full of soldiers at Moe Da Ji on May 30 at 9:30 a.m.