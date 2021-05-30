SAC airstrike hits Daru village school, KIA troops launch multiple attacks

Two SAC fighter jets bombed on Daru village in KIA’s 14th Battalion area in Danai township on May 29 at 4:20 p.m. A school in Daru village was hit and burnt by SAC’s airstrikes.

In Putao township, KIA’s 7th Battalion troops attacked 2 SAC’s military trucks carrying soldiers at Alen Hka, between Lung Sha Yang and Hpakma, on May 29 at 8:35 a.m.

On the same day, KIA’s 27th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops near Ban Hkung Yang village in Mansi township.

In Monyin township, KIA’s 35th Battalion troops attacked a police outpost at Man Htung in Ba Mauk on May 29 at 1:30 a.m.

In Kutkai township, SAC’s 290th LIB troops based at Ta Mung Nye fired 5 rounds of 120 mm mortars on TNLA/MNDAA troops and KIA’s 9th Battalion positions around Na Noi on May 29 at 10 a.m. Earlier that day, fighting took place between SAC’s 99th LID troops and a combine force of TNLA and MNDAA troops near Na Noi and Na Wai.