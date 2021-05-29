KIA troops attack a ship carrying military supplies and a military base

KIA’s 12th Battalion troops launched an attack on a ship carrying SAC troops, food supplies and military equipment on the irrawaddy river between Mandalay and Shwe Gu with rockets and RPGs on May 28 at 11 a.m. Local sources said about 100 SAC soldiers later arrived in Kyauk Gyi to reinforce soldiers in the ship.

In Putao township, KIA’s 7th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 46th LIB base at Putao with rockets and mortars on May 28 at 8 p.m.

In Momauk township, KIA’s capital security forces fired 4 artillery rounds into SAC’s Na Hpaw post on May 28 at 2:10 p.m. KIA sources said two SAC’s helicopters were delivering military supplies to Na Hpaw post when KIA troops attacked with artillery fire.