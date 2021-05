Two SAC’s fighter jets dropped 2 bombs on KIA’s 26th Battalion headquarters in Hpakant township on May 27 at 4 a.m.

KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked 2 SAC’s oil trucks on the way between Shwe Gu and Zin Bung on May 27 at 8:06 a.m.

In Kutkai township, KIA’s 2nd Battalion troops and SAC troops fought at Nam Maw Kadawng on May 27 at 11 a.m.