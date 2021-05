KIA troops from 3rd Brigade attacked SAC’s 8-trucks military convoy traveling from Bhamo near Shwi Si village on May 26 at 11:20 a.m.

In Momauk township, KIA’s headquarters security forces attacked SAC troops at Pan Cho Haing junction on May 25 at 6:50 p.m. Another attack was launched by KIA troops on SAC troops traveling between Katsu and Sama on the same day at 1:30 p.m.

In Nampaka, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought near Nam Hpalun – Hpa Hpik on May 26 at 8:50 a.m.