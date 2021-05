Three near-simutaneous bombs exploded in Muse on May 26 at around 3:30 p.m. The explosions took place at township’s education office, No. (3) Basic Education High School and SAC’s intelligence office.

There have been no reports on the number of casualties and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A young man who was buying phone cover at a phone shop has been arrested by SAC troops. A local resident said 2 trucks full of soldiers took the man away.