Skirmishes rage on between KIA and SAC forces

KIA’s 27th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC troops from 7th MOC between Nam Hka village and Ban Hkung Yang village in Mansi township on May 25 at 12:54 p.m. According to KIA source, SAC troops were traveling from Man Wing earlier that day. SAC troops randomly fired multiple rounds of mortars and assault rifles into Nam Hka village after they encountered KIA’s attack.

Similarly, SAC troops based at Ban Hkung Yang fired 6 rounds of 81 mm mortars into Nam Hka village at 12:54 p.m.

In Momauk township, KIA’s 24th Mobile Battalion troops attacked SAC soldiers near Hka Bawp Post on May 25 at 10:40 a.m.

In Manton township, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops launched a series of attacks against SAC’s 257th LIB troops on May 23 beginning 12:15 p.m. KIA troops first attacked SAC troops traveling from Maw Noi at a location between Mile-18 and Nyawng Htawk and again near Man Mau with mortars and grenade launchers.