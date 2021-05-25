Battle rages at Salawng Kawng as a barrage of artillery fire on KIA positions

KIA’s 25th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought at Salawng Kawng and nearby area in Momauk township on May 24 beginning 11:10 a.m. SAC’s 320th LIR and 387th LIR from their bases fired multiple artillery rounds on KIA positions during the battle.

On the same day, SAC’s 437th LIR troops based at Momauk fired 5 rounds of 122 mm howitzer on KIA’s 5th Brigade positions beginning 7:27 a.m. SAC’s 237th LIB troops based at Da Sai fired 2 artillery rounds and 387th LIR troops based at Myo Tit fired 3 artillery rounds on KIA’s Jaw Maw Post area at 8 a.m.

In Kutkai township, KIA’s 9th Battalion troops fought a combine force of SAC’s 99th LID troops and Pan Se Pyitutsits at Man Kawng village on May 23 at 4:30 a.m.