Battle rages at Salawng Kawng as a barrage of artillery fire on KIA positions

Latest News May 25, 2021 KLN

KIA’s 25th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought at Salawng Kawng and nearby area in Momauk township on May 24 beginning 11:10 a.m. SAC’s 320th LIR and 387th LIR from their bases fired multiple artillery rounds on KIA positions during the battle.

On the same day, SAC’s 437th LIR troops based at Momauk fired 5 rounds of 122 mm howitzer on KIA’s 5th Brigade positions beginning 7:27 a.m. SAC’s 237th LIB troops based at Da Sai fired 2 artillery rounds and 387th LIR troops based at Myo Tit fired 3 artillery rounds on KIA’s Jaw Maw Post area at 8 a.m.

In Kutkai township, KIA’s 9th Battalion troops fought a combine force of SAC’s 99th LID troops and Pan Se Pyitutsits at Man Kawng village on May 23 at 4:30 a.m.

