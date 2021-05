A mortar shell fired by SAC’s 437th LIR troops from its base hit and killed a teenager, Awng Di, who is in 6th grade in Alen Kawng in Momauk on May 24 at 1 pm.

Awng Di was feeding chickens in family farm when the mortar shell fell and struck on his head. A funeral for Awng Di is scheduled to be held on May 25.

Local residents in Momauk said they live under constant fear as SAC troops frequently fire mortars into their neighborhood.