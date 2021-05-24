Multiple attacks by KIA troops reported on Sunday

KIA frontline sources on Sunday reported multiple attacks launched by KIA troops in Bhamo, Momauk and Mansi townships.

KIA’s headquarters security forces attacked SAC troops under 88th LID at Hka Ya junction on May 23 at 8 a.m.

In Bhamo township, KIA’s 19th Mobile Battalion troops attacked SAC’s military convoy near Daw Hpum Yang on May 23 at 12:30 p.m.

In Momauk township, KIA’s 15th Mobile Battalion troops attacked another SAC’s military convoy on the way between Nam Ding and Taw Pe village on May 23 at 1:30 p.m.

On the same day, KIA’s 15th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 387th LIR base at Kung Law with rockets and grenade launchers at 7:30 p.m.

In Mansi township, KIA’s 27th Battalion troops ambushed SAC troops traveling from Maji Gung Kaba at Hka Shang Kadaw on May 23 at 11:11 a.m.