SAC troops based at Myo Tit and Kung Law fired multiple assault rifle and mortar rounds into suburbs of Myo Tit and Kung Law area on May 21 beginning 8:40 p.m.

Mortar shells hit 2 houses, Daw Khin Win’s and Lahpai La’s, in Myo Tit and injured Daw Khin Win, reported a local source.