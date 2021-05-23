KIA troops overrun 2 SAC frontline posts, fighting continues

KIA troops under 9th Brigade attacked SAC’s frontline base at Nam Hkyi Bum (Nam Si Bum) in Hkan Ti on May 22 at 4 a.m. KIA frontline sources reported that they seized 2 SAC frontline posts.

A pair of SAC’s fighter jets later came and dropped bombs on KIA troops in 2 sorties beginning 7:55 a.m.

In Danai township, KIA’s 43rd Mobile Battalion troops and about 15 SAC soldiers encountered near SAC’s Jam Bu Post on May 22 at 9 a.m. During the battle, SAC troops from Jam Bu Post fired multiple mortar rounds on KIA troops.

In Momauk township, SAC troops fired 20 mortar rounds on KIA positions around Loi Jaw on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

In Sumprabum township, KIA’s 4th Battalion attacked SAC’s Mile-16 base with M-79, 40 mm and 60 mm mortars on May 21 at 5:15 a.m.

In Manton township, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 255th LIB troops on the way between Maw Noi and Mile-18 on May 21 at 10:45 a.m.