KIA troops attack SAC’s 21st MOC base and transport ships

KIA troops under 8th Brigade attacked a pair of ships carrying about 100 SAC soldiers, ammunition and supplies at Nyaung Cho, between Kyauk Gyi and Taryar Kone on Irrawaddy river, with RPGs and mortars on May 21 at 11 a.m. The two ships reportedly u-turned after encountering KIA’s attack.

In Bhamo, KIA’s 5th Battalion troops fired 2 rockets into SAC’s 21st MOC compound on May 21 at 4:30 a.m.

In Momauk township, SAC’s 387th LIR troops based at Myo Tit fired multiple artillery rounds on a hill between Salawng Kawng and Ta Hkaw river on the same day at 7:55 p.m.

Similarly, SAC’s Momauk-based 437th LIR troops fired a 122 mm howitzer round on KIA’s 5th Brigade position at 8:46 p.m.