Several houses hit by SAC troops’ random mortar fires

Latest News May 21, 2021May 21, 2021 KLN

SAC troops currently stationed at Myo Tit and Kung Law fired several mortar and rifle rounds into residential area on May 20 between 9 to 11 p.m.

6 houses in Kung Law and 1 house in Myo Tit’s Zing Htung quarter were hit by mortar shells. So far, there have been no immediate reports of civilian casualties.

A local resident said he saw the houses burning after being hit by mortar fires in Myo Tit.

About two thousands local residents from Myo Tit, Kung Law and Num Lang area have fled to nearby villages and towns.

On the same day, Pyitutsits troops stationed at Jahtu Zup in Danai township randomly fired several mortar rounds into nearby residential area.

Sharing

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.