KIA attacks SAC’s oil trucks and frontline bases

KIA’s 10th Battalion troops launched an attack on 2 SAC’s oil trucks traveling from Myitkyina near Mai Htawng on May 19 at 2:10 pm.

In Sumprabum township, KIA’s 10th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s Mile-16 base on May 18 at 12:40 pm.

In Danai township, KIA’s 43rd Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 297th LIB’s base at Jahtu Zup on May 18 at 10:35 am. SAC troops returned fire with 5 rounds of 60 mm mortars on KIA positions around Jahtu Hka and Hkawng Law Hka.

In Hpakant township, SAC’s 79th LIB troops currently stationed at Tang Gau Bum fired several assault rifle rounds on its surrounding and flied 2 drones over KIA’s Man Dang Post and Uru Hka on May 19 at 1 am.