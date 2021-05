KIA’s 8th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s military convoy traveling between Nampaka and Mung Yu on Lashio-Muse road in northern Shan state on May 17 at 3:30 pm.

In Sumprabum township, KIA’s 4th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops stationed at Mile-16 on May 16 at 8:30 am, a KIA frontline source reported.