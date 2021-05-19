Air raids and artillery shells on KIA positions continue unabated

Two SAC’s fighter jets dropped 4 bombs on KIA’s 1st Battalion’s U Ra Bum and its surroundings in Bhamo township on May 18 at 12 am. Ten minutes later, another 2 fighter jets came and dropped 3 more bombs on U Ra Bum.

On the same day, SAC troops stationed at Num Lang, Kung Law, and Myo Tit fired continuous artillery rounds on KIA’s 25th Battalion positions around Jaw Maw and Alaw Bum beginning 7 pm.

In Mansi township, SAC troops stationed at Maji Gung Kaba fired 4 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on Laika Zup Ja and another 4 rounds of 105 mm on Sin Di Bum on May 18 at 10:15 am.

On May 17, SAC troops from Maji Gung Kaba fired 9 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 27th Battalion positions around Madang Yang, Sin Di Bum and Hka Pra at 10:30 am.