SAC’s undercover agents arrest youths, travelers forced to kneel down and raise hands

SAC’s undercover agents using a civilian vehicle (Honda Fit) arrest and detain 4 youths, including a 17-year-old, preparing for a street protest against SAC in Myitkyina’s Shwe Set quarter on May 17 at 7:30 am.

According to a local source, SAC’s Shwe Nyaung Pin-based 321st LIR troops reportedly stopped all cars, trucks and motorcycles traveling from Waimaw and Katsu and asked travelers to kneel down and raise hands in front of them while they searched and looked though cell phones on May 17.

In Hpakant, a hand-made bomb reportedly exploded inside a school in Maw Wan quarter on May 17 at 4:30 pm.