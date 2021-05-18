SAC troops shell KIA’s frontline outposts, KIA attacks SAC’s oil trucks

SAC’s 142nd LIB troops currently based at Hkang Kai Bum in Momauk township fired a 105 mm howitzer round on KIA’s 30th Battalion position on May 17 at 7:43 pm.

On the same day in Mansi township, SAC troops based at Maji Gung Kaba fired 3 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 27th Battalion positions at 10:30 am.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s oil trucks and military convoy at Nam Ba Chi in Kutkai township on May 17 at 4:55 pm. According to KIA frontline sources, an oil truck was damaged by the attack.

Similarly, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s oil trucks between Pung Htun and Man Pin on Lashio-Muse road on May 16 at 8:30 pm.