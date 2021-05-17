SAC’s fighter jet bombs Hpri Hta Bum and Madang Yang as battle rages

May 17, 2021

SAC’s fighter jet bombed KIA’s positions around Hpri Hta Bum and Madang Yang in Mansi township in 2 sorties on May 16 beginning 12:20 am.

Battle continues to rage between KIA’s 1st Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 602nd LIR and 10th MOC troops at Madang Yang on the same day at 7:15 am.

A transport helicopter was seen unloading ammunition crates and military supplies at Maji Gung Kaba at 9:30 am.

In northern Shan state, SAC troops currently stationed at a school in Mung Yaw fired several artillery rounds on its surrounding area on May 16 at 8:30 am. KIA’s 17th Battalion has its outposts around Mung Yaw.

