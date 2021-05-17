SAC’s fighter jet bombs Hpri Hta Bum and Madang Yang as battle rages

SAC’s fighter jet bombed KIA’s positions around Hpri Hta Bum and Madang Yang in Mansi township in 2 sorties on May 16 beginning 12:20 am.

Battle continues to rage between KIA’s 1st Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 602nd LIR and 10th MOC troops at Madang Yang on the same day at 7:15 am.

A transport helicopter was seen unloading ammunition crates and military supplies at Maji Gung Kaba at 9:30 am.

In northern Shan state, SAC troops currently stationed at a school in Mung Yaw fired several artillery rounds on its surrounding area on May 16 at 8:30 am. KIA’s 17th Battalion has its outposts around Mung Yaw.