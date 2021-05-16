Battles continue at Madang Yang and Nam Ba Chi

KIA’s 27th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 427th LIR troops at Jan Mai Kawng Ra junction in Mansi township on May 15 at 8:08 am. About 60 SAC soldiers were marching from Bang Hkung Yang village when they were attacked.

On the same day, KIA’s 1st Battalion troops attacked SAC’s Madang Yang outpost at 2:30 pm. A combine force of SAC’s 602nd LIR and soldiers under Kyigon-based 10th Military Operations Command (MOC) are currently occupying Madang Yang outpost.

SAC’s Mansi-based 319th LIR troops fired 6 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA positions near Madang Yang on the same day at 9:30 am.

A KLN source in Bhamo reported that 3 Y-8 transport aircrafts were seen unloading military supplies at Bhamo airport on May 15.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought at Nam Ba Chi in Kutkai township on May 15 at 2:10 pm.