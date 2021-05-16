SAC troops arrest and detain youths

SAC troops from Danai-based Regional Operations Command (ROC) arrest and detain 27 youths from Nawng Mi village and 2 youths from Wa Ra Zup village in Danai township on May 15 at around 5 pm.

On the same day, civilian homes in Dum Bung village, located on Lido road in Danai township, was searched and ransacked by SAC soldiers. Most Dum Bung villagers have fled to nearby villages and towns as soldiers rifled through their belongings.

Youths who were just walking and wandering outside of their homes in villages along Lido road were stopped and their phones confiscated by SAC troops. Travelers and passersby on Myitkyina-Bhamo road have been stopped and searched by SAC soldiers since May 13.