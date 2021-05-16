KIA troops attack on 2 ships carrying SAC’s military supplies

KIA’s 12th Battalion and 27th Battalion troops attacked two ships traveling between Shwe Gu and Bhamo on Irrawaddy river carrying SAC soldiers, food supplies and military equipment near Mya Le and Nlung Hkai Ke on May 16 at around 7 am. After KIA’s attack, the two sides exchanged fired with mortars and grenade launchers.

In Mansi township, SAC’s 319th LIR troops fired 6 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA’s 1st Battalion positions around Madang Yang on May 15.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops and SAC troops engaged in a battle at Nam Ba Chi in Kutkai township on May 15 at around 2 pm. On the same day, MNDAA (Kokang)’ 211st Battalion and SAC troops fought between Nawng Hkyi and Kawng Hkam.