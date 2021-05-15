Skirmish near Salawng Kawng, artillery shellings on KIA’s 25th and 30th Battalions’ positions

A skirmish took place between KIA’s capital security forces and SAC troops near Salawng Kawng in Momauk township on May 14 at 8:56 pm.

On the same day SAC troops stationed at Myo Tit and Kung Law fired several artillery rounds on KIA’s 25th and 30th Battalion positions at 7:30 pm.

At the same time at 7:30 pm, SAC troops currently stationed at Laja Yang, Lung Rawk, Yi Hku Kawng, Masen Kawng, Bum Re Bum and Lai Lum synchronously fired several machine guns and assault rifle rounds on their surroundings for about 5 minutes.