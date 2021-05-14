SAC’s fighter jets raid KIA’s Hpri Hta Bum as ground battles rage

SAC’s fighter jets have carried out air raids at Hpri Hta Bum, located near Madang Yang in Mansi township, in 3 sorties on May 14.

A fighter jet dropped bombs at Hpri Hta Bum and its surrounding area at 10:20 am. After 8 minutes of the first attack, 2 fighter jets came and bombed KIA positions around Hpri Hta Bum.

On the ground, KIA troops under 3rd Brigade and SAC troops engaged in a series of battles beginning 5 am. During the battles, SAC troops from 319th LIR and 601st LIR supported their infantry units firing several 105 mm howitzer and 120 mm mortar rounds on KIA positions around Hpri Hta Bum and Madang Yang.