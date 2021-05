Laju Ja Gun, a Namti resident, was shot in the head and killed by SAC troops in Namti town on May 10. Ja Gun was on his way home from a funeral house in Myo Ma quarter when he encountered SAC troops, a Namti resident told KLN. Ja Gun’s body was later taken by the soldiers to Namti General Hospital and his family could only see and take the body the following day.