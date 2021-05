Two SAC’s fighter jets attacked KIA’s 15th Battalion’s Man Da Bum in Mansi township in 2 sorties on May 13 at 7:25 pm.

On the same day, KIA troops under 3rd Brigade and SAC troops battled between Man Da Bum and Hpakawn at 11:39 am.

In Momauk, SAC’s 437th LIR troops fired a 122 mm howitzer round on KIA’s position near Gau Ri Krung on May 13 at 12:02 pm.

In northern Shan state’s Kutkai township, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops and SAC troops encountered at Nam Ba Hkyi on May 13 at 11 am.