Air raids on Madang Yang as battles intensify, KIA attacks SAC’s military convoy

Two SAC’s fighter jets on Wednesday dropped bombs on KIA’s 1st Battalion positions around Madang Yang in Mansi township at 10:26 am.

KIA troops under 3rd Brigade attacked SAC’s Madang Yang post at 7:10 am, and again at 6:30 pm on May 12. During the battle, SAC’s 601st LIR and 319th LIR troops from their bases fired several 120 mm mortar rounds, SAC’s 437th LIR troops fired 122 howitzer rounds and Majigung Kaba-based SAC troops fired several 105 mm howitzer rounds on Madang Yang and its surrounding area.

Similarly, KIA troops under 3rd Brigade attacked SAC’s Man Da Bum post on the same day at 10 am, and again at 6 pm. During the fighting, SAC troops from Sin Lum fired several 105 howitzer rounds and 437th LIR troops fired several 122 mm howitzer rounds on KIA troops’ positions around Man Da Bum.

Sama-based SAC troops fired 10 assault rifle rounds on KIA’s Lung Rawk post on the same day at 7:32 pm.

In Myitkyina township, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked SAC military convoy carrying 5 trucks full of soldiers, 8 tanker trucks and 3 tanks on the way between Gat Shang Yang and Mile-19 on May 12 at 8:30 am. Another section of KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked the same convoy between Ake village and Sut Lung Hkrung gas station on the same day at 9:45 am.

In Shwe Gu township, KIA’s 27th Battalion troops and SAC troops traveling on a ship between Za Padi and Kantar exchanged with MG-42 and RPG fires on May 11 at 11:30 am.

In Momauk township, Bum Re-based SAC troops fired an artillery round on KIA’s Hka Ya Hkyet on May 11 at 10:15 pm.