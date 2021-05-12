SAC carries out 6 airstrikes on Jaw Maw and Madang Yang as fighting rages

A SAC’s fighter jet attacked KIA’s positions around Jaw Maw in KIA’s headquarters area on May 11 at 12:55 pm. Two fighter jets later came again dropping bombs on Jaw Maw at 1:30 pm.

On the ground, KIA’s 19th Battalion troops and SAC troops from 88th LID encountered near Nawng Hpa village on the same day at 11 am.

KIA’s 25th Battalion troops and SAC troops engaged in a battle at Naing Oo hill near Shing Kawt Hka at 4:15 pm.

In Mansi township, a combine force of KIA’s 1st, 12nd, and 27th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 602nd LIR base at Madang Yang on May 11 beginning at 8:15 am.

During the fighting, SAC’s fighter jets attacked KIA’s positions around Madang Yang in 4 airstrikes, two sorties between 10 am and 10:30 am, and later again at 3 pm and 4:30 pm.

SAC’s 601st LIR and 319th LIR supported their troops firing several 105 mm howitzer and 120 mm mortar rounds from their bases into KIA’s positions around Madang Yang at 8:20 am.

In Shwe Gu township, KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked a ship carrying about 150 SAC soldiers from Shwe Gu at Zin Bung with RPG and several assault rifle rounds at on May 11 at 6 am.

Similarly, KIA’s 15th Battalion attacked SAC’s frontline base at Man Da on the same day at 5 am.

In Mogaung township, KIA troops under 8th Brigade attacked SAC’s military convoy traveling between Taung Ni and Kanyin Myaing on May 11 at 6 pm.