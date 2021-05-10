KIA troops attack a ship carrying SAC troops, Battles rage in Putao and Manton

KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked a ship carrying SAC troops and military equipment from Shwe Gu at Zin Bung with 2 RPG rounds and several assault rifle rounds on May 9 at 8 pm.

In Putao township, KIA troops under 1st Brigade attacked SAC’s 46th LIB and 137th LIB bases at Point-531 on May 8 at 4 pm.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops from 101st LID at Ye Bung in Manton township on May 8 at 12:30 pm.

On the same day, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops and about 60 soldiers from SAC’s 257th LIB and 252nd LIB encountered on the road between Man Mau and Nyawng Htawk, as SAC troops came out of Nyawng Htawk village, at 4 pm.