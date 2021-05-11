Fighting continues in Momauk and Bhamo townships

KIA’s capital security forces and SAC troops engaged in a battle at a hill between Num Lang and Shan Htung Bum in Momauk township on May 10 at 4:15 pm.

KIA troops fired a 107 mm rocket round on SAC’s 438th LIR base on the same day at 9:30 am.

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s military convoy at Loi Jaw Bum, on the road between Num Lang and Daw Hpum Yang, on May 10 at 2 pm.

In Bhamo township, KIA troops under 3rd Brigade attacked SAC’s military convoy carrying about 130 soldiers from Bhamo-based 21st MOC, on the road between Ma U Pin and Man Ye, on May 10 at 9:30 am.

In Kamaing township, SAC troops from Kamaing tactical command post fired an artillery round at a paddy field in Si En on May 10 at 8:44 am.