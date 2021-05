A battle took place between KIA’s 30th Battalion troops and SAC troops near Shang Htung Bum in Momauk township on May 9 at 9:05 am.

SAC’s 142nd LIB troops based at Daw Hpum Yang fired 2 artillery rounds and Num Lang-based 483rd LIR troops fired 3 artillery rounds on Alaw Bum area on May 9 at 7:41 am.

On the same day at 6:50 pm, 483rd LIR troops fired 3 rounds of 122 mm howitzer on KIA’s 15th Battalion positions near Myo Tit.