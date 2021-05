KIA’s 5th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 141st LIB base at Sin Bo with 2 rounds of 107 mm rockets on May 6 at 5:17 am.

In Momauk township, KIA troops under 3rd Brigade attacked SAC’s 437th LIR base on the same day at 1 pm.

In Shwe Gu township, Shwe Gu People’s Defence Force reportedly attacked Paung Net Bridge on May 7 at 4 am.