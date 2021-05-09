Fighting continue in Momauk, Sumprabum, Mogaung, Danai and Kutkai townships

Battles continue to rage between KIA and SAC troops in Momauk, Sumprabum, Mogaung, Danai and Kutkai townships as daily airstrikes unabated in Momauk.

A SAC fighter jet dropped 2 bombs on KIA’s 30th Battalion positions at Shadip Hkyet in Momauk township on May 8 at 1 am.

KIA’s 25th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 366th Artillery Battalion’s base with 1 round of 107 mm rocket, 11 rounds of 60 mm mortars, and 38 RPG rounds on May 8 at 11:30 pm. SAC troops returned fires with several machine guns and artillery rounds.

A combine force of KIA’s 10th Battalion and 22nd Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 137th LIB base, located between Sumprabum and Mali Yang, on May 8 at 4:21 pm.

In Mogaung township, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops from 3rd MOC on the road between Maran Kahtawng and Makawk Zup on May 8 at 6:10 am. SAC troops retreated to Loi Li Yang village and 3rd MOC after the encounter.

In Danai township, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops and SAC troops exchanged 60 mm mortar fires at Rawt Jat and Dinggai Ja Maw Bum on May 8 at 6:10 pm. SAC troops fired 6 rounds of 60 mm mortars and KIA troops returned with 5 rounds of 60 mm mortars.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops and SAC troops encountered near Nam Ba Hkyi and Pa Jau in Kutkai township on May 8 at 9:30 am.

Similarly, KIA’s 39th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 242nd LIB base at Bang Lum on the same day at 9:15 am.