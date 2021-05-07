KIA troops attack double-deck ferry carrying SAC troops as fighting rages

KIA’s 5th Battalion troops attacked a double-deck ferry carrying SAC troops from Htee Jaik on the way between Chyauk Gyi and Taryarkone on May 6 at 8 pm.

In Monyin, KIA troops under 8th Brigade attacked a SAC’s military convoy on the road near Taung Ni on May 6 at 6:45 pm. The 3-truck convoy was reportedly carrying SAC’s 15th LIB troops from its base.

In Momauk, Hkang Kai Bum-based SAC’s 142nd LIB troops fired 2 rounds of 60 mm mortars at Daw Hpum Yang village on May 6 at 8 pm.

In Mansi township, SAC’s Masi-based 319th LIR troops fired 2 rounds of 60 mm mortars on outskirts of Nazaret village on May 6 at 9:15 pm.