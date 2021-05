SAC’s fighter jets attack Salawng Kawng and Alaw Bum in 6 sorties

SAC’s fighter jets on Friday conducted 6 airstrikes on Salawng Kawng and Alaw Bum as it attempts to occupy Myotit and Kung Law area, and recapture the Alaw Bum. The air campaign against KIA troops around Salawng Kawng area has begun since April 8. Air bombardment on KIA troops at Alaw Bum began on March 11.

A fighter jet began dropping bombs on Salawng Kawng in 2 sorties at 9:37 am on May 7. At 12:02 pm, 2 fighter jets dropped bombs on KIA positions around Alaw Bum. A lone fighter jet came again at 1:40 pm dropping 2 bombs on Alaw Bum. At 3 pm, 2 fighter jets attacked KIA’s 25th Mobile Battalion dropping 4 bombs on frontline positions. A lone fighter jet came and again attacked on KIA’s 25th Battalion positions at 7:37 pm.

Ground battles between the two sides began around Salawng Kawng at 5 am on May 7. As fighting began, SAC troops currently based at the Myotit school fired several artillery rounds on KIA’s 25th Battalion positions around Salawng Kawng beginning 5 am.