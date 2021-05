KIA’s 44th Battalion troops and about 60 SAC troops encountered near Hkun Tsai Zup village in Kamaing township, on May 4.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops and SAC’s 116th LIR troops battled on the road between Mile-6 and Mile-7 on May 4 at 5 am. The two sides fought again at Mile-5 at around 4 pm.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops near Asia World toll gate in Kutkai on May 4 at 8 pm.