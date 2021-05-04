SAC carries on airstrikes as clashes continue in Momauk, Hpakant, Danai, Waimaw and Nampaka

May 5, 2021

SAC’s fighter jets continued to pound KIA positions at Salawng Kawng in 3 sorties on May 4. A fighter jet dropped bombs beginning 5 pm. Another fighter jet fired missiles on Salawng Kawng and its surrounding area at 8:23 pm.

The two sides continued to battle on the ground at Salawng Kawng and surrounding area beginning 4:10 pm.

Momauk-based 370th Artillery Battalion fired 4 rounds of 122 mm mortars on KIA’s 25th Battalion positions at 6 am and 10 rounds at 6:49 pm. Similarly, Myotit-based 320th LIR, 387th LIR and Num Lang-based 438th LIR troops fired several artillery rounds on KIA’s Jaw Maw Post and its surrounding area beginning 4 am.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops at Lung Bra village on May 4 at 11 am.

In Danai township, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 74th LIB base at Nam Hkam village’s jetty with 82 mm mortars on the same day at 1:10 pm. SAC troops returned fired with 2 rounds of 60 mm mortars.

In Waimaw township, SAC’s 58th LIB troops fired 5 rounds of 105 mm howitzers on KIA’s 3rd Battalion’s Nang Zaw Post at 5 am.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops and SAC troops encountered at a location between Kawng Lim and Da Hti in Nampaka township on May 4 at 12:30 pm.

