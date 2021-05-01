Airstrikes continue as ground battles intensify at Salawng Kawng

SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters made 7 airstrikes on KIA’s Salawng Kawng and 1 airstrike on U Ra Bum on May 1.

A fighter jet dropped several bombs in 6 sorties on Salawng Kawng and its surrounding area between 10 am and 4:50 pm. A fighter jet and an attack helicopter bombed and fired missiles at Salawng Kawng at 10:25 am. A fighter jet dropped 4 bombs on U Ra Bum at 7 pm.

On the ground, a series of battles took place between KIA and SAC troops at Salawng Kawng and its surrounding area beginning 7 am.

In Danai township, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 74th LIB’s base at Nam Hkam village’s jetty with 4 rounds of 107 mm mortars on May 1 at 5 pm. SAC troops returned fires with 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars.

On the same day in Momauk township, SAC’s 437th LIR troops based at Alen Kawng fired 10 rounds of 122 mm mortars on KIA’s 5th Brigade frontline positions at 10:43 am and 3 rounds at 8:38 pm.

Between 7:45 pm and 8 pm, Alen Kawng-based SAC’s 437th LIR troops fired 10 rounds of 122 mm mortars on KIA’s 25th Battalion’s positions.