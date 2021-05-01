7 Airstrikes and several artillery fires as ground battles rage

Two SAC fighter jets launched 6 airstrikes on Salawng Kawng and 1 airstrike on KIA’s 25th Battalion’s Jaw Maw Post in Momauk township on April 30.

Between 4 am and 2:40 pm, two fighter jets bombed Salawng Kawng and its surrounding area in 6 sorties and a fighter jet bombed KIA’s Jaw Maw Post at 8:33 pm.

On the ground, the two sides battled beginning 5 am at tower post in Salawng Kawng and its surrounding area. During the battle, SAC’s 438th LIR troops fired 2 rounds of 105 mm howitzer and 387th LIR troops fired several artillery rounds on KIA positions around Salawng Kawng.

SAC troops from Alen Kawng fired 2 rounds of 122 mm mortars at 10 am, 11 rounds at 11 am and 5 rounds at 12:50 pm on KIA’s 5th Brigade frontline positions in its headquarters area.

In Sumprabum township, KIA’s 4th Battalion attacked SAC’s base at Mile (16) with 60 mm and 82 mm mortars on April 30 at 5:05 am. SAC troops returned fire with two 60 mm mortar rounds.

In Danai township, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops and SAC’s 74th LIB troops encountered near Nam Hkam village’s monastery on April 30 at 10:30 am.