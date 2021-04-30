KIA’s 3rd Brigade troops attack SAC’s Bhamo Airport

Latest News April 30, 2021May 2, 2021 KLN

KIA troops under 3rd Brigade fired three rounds of 107 mm mortars at SAC’s Bhamo airport on April 29 at 2:30 am. SAC has been transporting troops and military equipment to Kachin frontline via Bhamo airport using Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 or Yunshuji-8 transport aircraft since fighting intensified in Momauk township.

SAC troops based at Hka Nan Lawk fired six 105 mm howitzer rounds on KIA’s 5th Brigade positions at 6:55 pm.

On the same day, KIA’s 3rd Brigade troops attacked SAC’s 437th LIR base at Myo Tit in Mansi township with 3 rounds of 107 mm mortar at 10:05 am and another round at 5:32 pm.

In Shwegu township, KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked a SAC’s military convoy at Kahin Te on April 29 at 12:30 am.

In Danai township, SAC backed San Pya Pyithutsits attacked KIA’s 14th Battalion troops at Wa Ra Zup village with 3 rounds of 79 mm mortars and several assault rifle rounds on April 29 at 6:20 am.

Sharing

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.