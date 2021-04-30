KIA’s 3rd Brigade troops attack SAC’s Bhamo Airport

KIA troops under 3rd Brigade fired three rounds of 107 mm mortars at SAC’s Bhamo airport on April 29 at 2:30 am. SAC has been transporting troops and military equipment to Kachin frontline via Bhamo airport using Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 or Yunshuji-8 transport aircraft since fighting intensified in Momauk township.

SAC troops based at Hka Nan Lawk fired six 105 mm howitzer rounds on KIA’s 5th Brigade positions at 6:55 pm.

On the same day, KIA’s 3rd Brigade troops attacked SAC’s 437th LIR base at Myo Tit in Mansi township with 3 rounds of 107 mm mortar at 10:05 am and another round at 5:32 pm.

In Shwegu township, KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked a SAC’s military convoy at Kahin Te on April 29 at 12:30 am.

In Danai township, SAC backed San Pya Pyithutsits attacked KIA’s 14th Battalion troops at Wa Ra Zup village with 3 rounds of 79 mm mortars and several assault rifle rounds on April 29 at 6:20 am.